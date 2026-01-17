Home

IndiGo slapped with Rs 22 crore fine by DGCA for mass flight cancellations

IndiGo slapped with a Rs 22 crore fine by DGCA for mass flight cancellations.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

