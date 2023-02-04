Home

News

India

Man Takes Indigo Flight To Patna, Lands In Udaipur; Here’s How

Man Takes Indigo Flight To Patna, Lands In Udaipur; Here’s How

According to reports, he booked a flight for Patna via Indigo 6E-214 from Delhi on January 30. But he instead boarded flight 6E-319 for Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Man Takes Indigo Flight To Patna, Lands In Udaipur; Here's How

New Delhi: Afsar Hussain, a Indigo passenger was to reach Patna from Delhi but landed in Undaipur instead. It all started after Hussain scanned his boarding card for the Patna-bound 6E-214 at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1. Reportedly, the mistake happened when he boarded the wrong coach (a coach meant to take Udaipur-bound passengers of flight 6E-319).

According to reports, he booked a flight for Patna via Indigo 6E-214 from Delhi on January 30. But he instead boarded flight 6E-319 for Udaipur in Rajasthan. Hussain realised he had reached Udaipur instead of Patna only after he landed in the Rajasthan city and then informed the airline. However, he was flown to his original destination the following day.

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation said it is trying to ascertain why the boarding pass of the passenger wasn’t scanned thoroughly and how he took the wrong flight – despite the fact that boarding passes are checked at two points. “We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E-319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter.

The DGCA has sought a report from the airline and a senior regulatory official warned of “appropriate action” after examining the matter.IndiGo said in a statement.

“We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight. We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger.”