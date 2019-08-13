New Delhi: An IndiGO flight scheduled to travel from Nagpur to Delhi, carrying Union Transport Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari, was aborted just before the take-off when the aircraft detected a serious glitch.

IndiGo flight 6E 636 returned to taxiway from the runway, after the aircraft detected serious error and the pilot decided to abort the take-off.

The passengers were de-boarded along with Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari after returning to the taxiway.

Last month, a Vistara flight travelling from Mumbai to Delhi with 163 people on board made an emergency landing in Lucknow after it had just a few more minutes of fuel left.

Vistara’s Mumbai-Delhi UK 944 was hovering over Delhi for nearly three and a half hours due to poor weather conditions following which it was diverted towards Lucknow.

The pilots declared ‘Mayday’ as the situation worsened with barely 10 minutes of fuel left. The air traffic controllers at Lucknow airport saved the day as flying to Prayagraj, the next nearest airport, would have taken at least 30 more minutes.