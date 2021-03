New Delhi: IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, said IndiGo. This is a developing story. Further details awaited. Also Read - IndiGo to Operate Select Domestic Flights From T1 of Mumbai Airport From March 10. Details Here