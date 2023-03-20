Home

Indigo Flight Diverted To Myanmar Due To Medical Emergency, Passenger Dies After Arrival

IndiGo airline said that the passenger was ‘declared dead’ by the ‘airport medical team’ on arrival.

The IndiGo flight was flying from Bangkok to Mumbai.

Indigo Flight Latest Update: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Bangkok was diverted to Rangoon (Yangon) in Myanmar due to a medical emergency on-board on Sunday, the airline said in a statement. However, the airline said, the passenger was ‘declared dead’ by the ‘airport medical team’ on arrival.

“IndiGo flight 6E-57, operating from Bangkok to Mumbai was diverted to Rangoon due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” the airline said in a brief statement.

IndiGo, however, did not reveal other details. Notably, this is the second incident of an IndiGo passenger falling sick mid-air on a flight and subsequently passing away.

On March 17, a Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight was diverted to Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency. The passenger was taken to a hospital on arrival where he was pronounced dead.

