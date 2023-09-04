IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar Shortly After Takeoff

Home

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Bhubaneswar about 20 minutes after take-off. Due to a technical snag, a full-scale emergency was declared.

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 (PTI): A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at the airport here on Monday due to some technical snag, an official said. All passengers are safe, he said. The aircraft made the landing 40 minutes after taking off from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

“After the detection of technical problems mid-air, the Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made the emergency landing at the airport at 8.20 am,” BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan told PTI. A full-scale emergency was declared, and the aircraft landed safely at the airport, he said. “All passengers are safe. We suspect that the technical problem was developed due to a bird hit,” the official said, adding that the aircraft can again fly only after getting clearances from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“Shortly after taking off, the pilot informed us about the technical problem and the aircraft made the landing at the Bhubaneswar airport safely,” Trinath Lenka, a passenger on the flight, said.

