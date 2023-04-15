Home

IndiGo Flight Enroute to Bagdogra Suffers Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi

IndiGo said in a statement that the aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection.

IndiGo said an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra.

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight enroute to Bagdogra made emergency landing at Delhi’s IGI airport on Saturday afternoon as the aircraft suffered a technical glitch. The airport authorities said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem and IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution. There were more than 200 people onboard.

IndoGo Issues Statement

“The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turnback. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Another Emergency Landing in Kolkata

Earlier in the day, one Saudi Arabia Cargo flight, carrying goods from Jeddah to Guangzhou, made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport after the pilot reported a windshield crack.

Notably, the incident was reported when the aircraft was flying over the Bay of Bengal, and the pilot immediately sought permission for an emergency landing at Kolkata airport. The aircraft had four crew on board when a crack developed in the windshield.

Full Emergency Declared at Kolkata Airport

Giving details, Kolkata airport authorities said they declared full emergency at around 11:37 AM on Saturday for the cargo flight after a crack in its windshield was found. The Kolkata airport also got ready immediately for the flight’s landing and the Hong Kong-bound flight safely landed at around 12:02 PM. Later, the full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed safely at the airport.

Giving more information, the airport officials stated that the situation was handled efficiently, and the runway was cleared in no time to allow other flights to operate without any hindrance.

The incident of emergency landing brings attention to the need for regular maintenance checks and inspections of aircraft to avoid technical issues during flight. Moreover, it is also needed to ensure that all aircraft are in top-notch condition and equipped with the latest technology to minimize the risk of accidents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.