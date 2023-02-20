Home

Indigo Flight From Delhi Diverted To Lucknow After Bomb Threat

New Delhi: IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday. According to the national carrier, all necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

“IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe,” IndiGo said.

Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport has also released a statement and informed that the flight landed safely at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay. “Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper probe, the threat turned out to be hoax and the aircraft was released for onward journey,” the officials said.

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe: IndiGo pic.twitter.com/85gis2UUpV — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

Flight 6E 6191 took off from Delhi and was headed to Deogarh. On receiving a bomb threat the flight was diverted to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.