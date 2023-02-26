Indigo Flight From Surat To Delhi Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bird Hit

Home

Ahmedabad: An Indigo flight from Surat to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit during takeoff on Sunday. The DGCA confirmed the incident and also announced that the flight was successfully diverted to Ahmedabad. IndiGo flight 6E-646 which was operating on Sunday from Surat to Delhi was “diverted to Ahmedabad as a bird hits during climb at Surat”, DGCA said.

Earlier on Friday, a Dammam-bound Air India Express flight from Calicut was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram after its tail brushed the ground during take-off. A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport and the flight landed safely, officials said.

Last week, an IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Odisha’s Deogarh was diverted to the Lucknow airport following a “specific bomb threat” which was later declared a hoax.

