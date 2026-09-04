IndiGo flight hits pole during parking at Srinagar airport, aircraft damaged; Probe ordered

The Srinagar incident came less than a day after another IndiGo flight faced an emergency during its journey from Doha to Bengaluru.

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IndiGo flight hits pole during parking at Srinagar airport, aircraft damaged; Probe ordered (Image: X.com)

An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar came into contact with a pole while being parked at Srinagar airport on Friday morning, airport officials said. The incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 225, operated by an aircraft with registration number VT-NOG. The aircraft had landed at Srinagar airport and was being moved into its parking position when it hit a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole at around 9:02 am.

All passengers and crew members on board the aircraft were safe, and no injuries were reported following the incident.

Srinagar airport authorities said an inquiry has been ordered to determine exactly what led to the aircraft making contact with the pole.

Officials said the cause would only be known after the investigation is completed and cautioned against drawing any conclusions before the probe is over.

Despite the incident, airport operations have continued normally, with flight arrivals and departures operating according to schedule.

Second IndiGo incident in 24 hours

The Srinagar incident came less than a day after another IndiGo flight faced an emergency during its journey from Doha to Bengaluru.

On Thursday, IndiGo flight 6E 1302 was diverted to Muscat after one of the pilots required urgent medical attention.

The flight was being operated using an Airbus A321 aircraft.

IndiGo said the diversion was made because a member of the operating crew needed immediate medical assistance. The airline said an investigation would be carried out and further information would be shared after the process.

The airline did not disclose the specific medical problem faced by the pilot.

IndiGo said the crew member was examined by a medical team after the aircraft landed in Muscat and was doing better.

The airline then arranged another aircraft and a fresh crew to take the passengers onward to Bengaluru.

The two incidents occurred within roughly 24 hours, although there is no indication that they are connected.