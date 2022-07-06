Indigo Flight News: Smoke was detected in the cabin of a Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight after landing on Tuesday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday. “A Raipur-Indore IndiGo flight (A320Neo aircraft) was reported by the cabin crew to have smoke coming out from its cabin during Taxi In after landing, yesterday, July 05,” DGCA said. The incident comes on a day the regulator sent notice to another airline, SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline’s planes in the last 18 days.Also Read - Committed To Safety: SpiceJet Responds to DGCA After Aviation Regulator Served Show-cause Notice

The DGCA in its notice stated that SpiceJet has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services" under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

"The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," it added.

The DGCA has given the airline three weeks to respond to the notice. “Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on ‘cash-and-carry’ (model) and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists),” the notice read.