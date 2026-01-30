Home

Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad after bomb and hijack threats, passengers luggage being checked

The luggage is being thoroughly checked.

IndiGo- File image

New Delhi: An Indigo flight from Kuwait to Delhi received a bomb threat, after which it was diverted to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where it made an emergency landing. The threat was found written on a tissue paper, warning of a hijacking and bombing of the aircraft. There were 180 passengers on board. Their luggage is being thoroughly checked.

180 passengers on board

The threat was found written on a tissue paper, warning of a hijacking and bombing of the aircraft. There were 180 passengers on board. Their luggage is being thoroughly checked. It is reported that no suspicious items have been found on the passengers so far. The officials are searching the entire aircraft for explosives, if any. As a result, passengers are likely to reach Delhi a bit late, depending on the situation.

Waiting for final clearance

Upon receiving the threat, the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control, and the aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad. After landing, all passengers were safely disembarked. Security personnel and airport staff then conducted a thorough search of the aircraft. An airport official stated that no suspicious items have been recovered so far. The flight will be allowed to depart after receiving final clearance.

Threat found on tissue paper

Such incidents, where threats are made to bomb aircraft or schools, are becoming increasingly common across the country. On Friday, an Indigo flight also received a threat of hijacking and bombing. The threat was written on a tissue paper found on board the flight. After the tissue paper was discovered, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived at the scene and began its investigation.

