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IndiGo flight scare: Plane evacuated at Chandigarh airport as power bank catches fire

IndiGo flight scare: Plane evacuated at Chandigarh airport as power bank catches fire

An IndiGo flight was evacuated at Chandigarh Airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire. Scroll down for details.

IndiGo Airlines (Image: ANI)

IndiGo flight scare: In a major update concerning flight safety, an IndiGo flight was evacuated at Chandigarh airport. This comes after a power bank caught fire on the plane, which forced an emergency evacuation at the airport. The incident happened on Tuesday, i.e., May 5, on the flight 6E 108, which had come from Hyderabad.

What happened at Chandigarh airport?

An IndiGo flight, 6E 108, coming from Hyderabad, was evacuated at the Chandigarh airport as a power bank caught fire. This led to panic among people.

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Flight evacuated at the airport

After the incident happened at Chandigarh airport, the immediate evacuation of the flight took place as a major precautionary step for the passengers’ safety.

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“On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer’s personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported,” said the airlines.

IndiGo’s statement

“In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” confirmed the airline in a statement.

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Smoke inside the cabin

The passengers claimed that after the fire broke out, it created panic on the flight immediately. Alongside this, almost five passengers were suspected of sustaining minor injuries. Later, they were taken to the hospitals for treatment.

What do the DGCA rules explain?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has some strict guidelines regarding carrying power banks on flights. According to the rules, the power banks are allowed only in carry-on baggage, and usage during flights for charging the devices is not permitted.

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The incident has sparked safety concerns regarding the lithium-ion batteries, which are used in power banks. It’s because they can overheat and immediately catch fire in case they are damaged or are faulty.

The authorities are also likely to review the situation when the airline continues to emphasise strict adherence to the safety regulations.

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