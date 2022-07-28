New Delhi: An IndiGo flight reportedly skidded off the runway during takeoff at the Jorhat airport in Assam on Thursday. The Indigo flight 6E757, which was scheduled to takeoff at 2.20pm, has been cancelled.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022 Birmingham Opening Ceremony Updates: Harmanpreet-led Indian Team To Give Ceremony A Miss

The passengers were safely evacuated from the flight and no one was injured during the accident, local media reported. The airline has not yet issued any official statement on this regard.

In a separate incident, SpiceJet flight heading to Kandla in Gujarat safely aborted take off on the Mumbai airport's runway on Thursday as the caution alert lit up, the airline said. This is at least the ninth incident of technical malfunction on a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 40 days.

Aviation regulator DGCA had on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate not more than 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks to ensure “safe and reliable transport service”.

During these eight weeks, the budget carrier will be subjected to “enhanced surveillance” by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline, however, said there has been no flight cancellations because of the regulator’s order as it is already operating limited services “due to the current lean travel season”.

On Thursday’s incident, SpiceJet said, “A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Kandla rejected take off owing to illumination of a caution alert. Crew acted as per the SOP (standard operating procedure).” “There was no safety scare. The aircraft returned back to bay and all passengers and crew safely deboarded,” it mentioned.