New Delhi: As continues to evacuate its citizens from war-struck Ukraine via neighbouring countries under ‘Operation Ganga’, a special flight was organised from Hungary.Also Read - First Batch of IAF Evacuation Flights Carrying Indians From Ukraine Reaches Delhi Via Romania. See Pics, Videos

The IndiGo flight carrying 219 Indian nationals who were stuck in Ukraine departed from Hungary’s capital Budapest on Thursday and reached Delhi on Friday morning. Also Read - SpiceJet To Operate Evacuation Flights For Stranded Indians In Ukraine Via Slovakia, Romania To Delhi

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik received the Indian students on their arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students. Also Read - 31 Flights Including Air India, SpiceJet To Evacuate Over 6,300 Indians From Ukraine By March 8: Report

MoS Home Nisith Pramanik receives 219 Indian evacuees from #Ukraine after a special Indigo flight lands in Delhi from Budapest in Hungary, as a part of #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/nwArlfYJBX — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

“We’re getting successful in evacuating all the stranded Indian students in Ukraine. The four ministers deployed under the guidance of PM Modi are working very hard. All evacuated students have a zeal and respect for India; they thanked the GoI and were happy,” said MoS Home Nisith Pramanik