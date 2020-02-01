New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday sent a legal notice to IndiGo Airlines, after the airline earlier this week banned him from flying with it for six months after he heckled senior anchor Arnab Goswami on board a Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28.

In the notice, Kamra, besides asking the airline to revoke his six-month ban, sought a Rs 25 lakh compensation for causing him ‘mental harassment.’

You’re love & support is helping me go legal against @IndiGo6E Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case, To all artists out there don’t fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution…https://t.co/5kCrkKn0l3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 1, 2020

The airline banned Kamra from flying with it for six months the same day the incident took place. A video of Kamra, which he himself shot and uploaded on his Twitter account, showing him confronting Goswami and trying to get an answer from him for his ‘brand of journalism’ went viral on social media, leaving the netizens divided.

I did this for my hero…

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

While some condemned his action and justified the ban, others condemned his action but said that the ban was an excessive punishment. Some, however, justified the action, saying that Arnab ought to be ‘taught a lesson’ for ‘spreading hatred’ in society. There were also those who, while condemning the action, also remarked that the senior anchor was indeed responsible for fanning hatred in the country.

Arnab, however, remained calm through the episode, not responding to Kamra’s provocation.

The IndiGo ban was followed by similar action from Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir, too, barred him from flying with them. The action, as well as the pace at which one airline after another acted against Kamra, triggered criticism that not only had IndiGo not followed a proper guideline, but that the airlines were acting at the government’s behest.

The pilot of the said IndiGo flight, however, in a letter to the airline, expressed displeasure at the company for not taking his feedback before banning Kamra. He also mentioned that while the incident was indeed ‘unsavoury,’ it was ‘not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger.’