IndiGo Patna-Lucknow flight hit by lightning at 17,000 feet, plane’s nose gets damaged

An IndiGo flight from Patna to Lucknow was struck by lightening on Wednesday at 17,000 feet. However, the flight landed at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport without reporting any casualties.

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The aircraft's front portion was damaged by a lightning strike while it was en route to Lucknow. Image Credit: X

On Wednesday, an IndiGo aircraft flying from Patna to Lucknow was struck by lightning during its approach to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The nose of the aircraft was damaged.

The pilots, who did not know how extensive the damage was while in flight, brought the aircraft down safely, and all 104 passengers and six crew members escaped unhurt. Despite the lightning strike, IndiGo flight 6E925 landed in Lucknow with a damaged nose around eight minutes earlier than its scheduled arrival time of 4.12 pm.

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The aircraft’s front portion was damaged by a lightning strike while it was en route to Lucknow. The pilot managed the situation and landed the plane safely at the city’s airport. The aircraft was given an emergency landing after the lightning strike. All passengers on board were safely evacuated from the aircraft.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator, has launched a probe. The plane will be allowed to operate only after regulatory clearance.

‘Bomb’ written on tissue paper triggers emergency landing of IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight 6E97, bound from Lucknow to Dammam, made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday evening following a bomb threat. Police say nothing suspicious has been found on board so far. The flight landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad Airport at 5:45 pm, according to media reports, and an official said all passengers and crew were disembarked safely.

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“A crew member found “bomb” written on a piece of paper on the flight, after which it made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport. The flight was carrying 107 passengers and six crew members. They were made to disembark,” Airport police inspector A D Chavda said. The local police and CISF were carrying out a search on the plane and nothing suspicious had been found so far, officials said.