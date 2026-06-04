Alert international travellers! IndiGo pauses services to Hong Kong, Shanghai and these global cities; Check details

IndiGo has announced that it would temporarily suspend flights to six international destinations. This comes just a few days after the carrier halted flights to Manchester.

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IndiGo Airlines has halted its flights to several destinations. Representational image

Indian budget carrier IndiGo announced that it would temporarily suspend flights to six international destinations. The airline said the change will be implemented from July and continue until the end of September.

According to the official statement, the decision has been taken in view of a traditionally softer demand in the upcoming quarter and an incredibly challenging cost environment.

Read more: Big setback for IndiGo airlines as DGCA issues warning letter over airfare caps compliance during Dec 2025

Operations to be suspended to six destinations

The budget carrier has decided to temporarily suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and Shanghai starting July 1 and Siem Reap effective July 3 until September 30, IndiGo said in a statement.

“IndiGo has decided to make temporary adjustments to a limited segment of its international network, including the temporary suspension of operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai starting July 1, and Siem Reap effective July 3, until September 30, 2026,” the airline’s statement read.

According to IndiGo, reservations for the affected flights will restart from October 1, 2026. The carrier also said it remains ready to resume operations earlier than planned should conditions improve, with appropriate lead time for customers.

“These measured changes are designed to align capacity with current market conditions and demand trends, while ensuring the airline maintains reliability and network integrity across its global destinations,” the statement said.

The airline will continue to monitor the situation, given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions, it added.

IndiGo discontinues Mumbai-Manchester flights

The announcement comes after the country’s largest airline said on Tuesday that it would discontinue its direct Mumbai–Manchester flights indefinitely from August 31.

The country’s largest airline, which has significantly expanded its international operations, would also be returning one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft leased from Norse Atlantic Airways following the decision to stop Manchester flights.

Currently, three weekly and four weekly services are operated to Manchester (UK) from Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. The flights were started in July 2025. Once these flights are discontinued from August 31, there will be no direct air connectivity between Indian cities and Manchester.

In a statement, IndiGo said it would temporarily discontinue flights to and from Manchester from August 31 due to continuing international airspace constraints leading to significantly increased flight duration and a challenging cost environment.

With inputs from PTI