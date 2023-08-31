Home

IndiGo: Pilot, Cabin Crew Member Ties Rakhi Onboard – Here’s How Passengers Reacted

IndiGo Cabin Crew and Pilot brother celebrates the Festival of Raksha Bandhan 30,000 feet on air. Here's what the passengers did.

IndiGo Pilot, Cabin Crew Member Ties Rakhi Onboard

New Delhi: Shubha, a crew member of IndiGo had an unforgettable celebration of Raksha Bandhan on August 30, 2023. She celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother, Captain Gaurav, who was piloting the same flight. IndiGo an Indian airline tweeted a heart-touching video of a cabin crew tying rakhi to his brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan a festival celebrating siblings’ bond.

The video featured a brother-sister duo, Cabin Attendant Ms. Shubha, and her brother Captain Mr. Gaurav celebrating the festival on board one of the airline’s flights. Shubha makes a special announcement to the passengers after onboarding expressing how her line of work often keeps her away from celebrating festivals with her family. She further adds that it’s a special day for her and her brother to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after many years.

The video starts with warm greetings to the public and Cabin crew attendant Shubha starts getting attention as he briefs everyone about how her career couldn’t get the auspicious moment to rejoice in the festival. The duty is the first priority. She added furthermore that after many years she got an opportunity to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with his brother onboard Captain Gaurav.

Shubha addressing her brother said “Their sibling relationship is a typical one where they laugh, cry, play, and fight but he’s her rock, best friend, and shoulder to lean on” In the video, Shubha also shares how she and her brother have an IndiGo captioned the video as “At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special,” highlighting the importance of sibling relationships.

Watch the full video uploaded by Indigo on X: Cabin Attendant Shubha and Captain Gaurav celebrating Raksha Bandhan:

At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special.

A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav. #HappyRakshaBandhan2023 #HappyRakhi #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/WoLgx8XoIa — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 30, 2023

This was one of the most memorable moments that Shubha could capture with her brother on board and this time she was fortunate enough to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her brother Captain Gaurav who was the pilot of the same flight. IndiGo’s X (formerly known as Twitter ) account received love and appreciation in the comments, as it was a joyful moment to capture on duty.

