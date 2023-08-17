Home

IndiGo Pilot Dies After Collapsing At Nagpur Airport, Was Scheduled To Fly Pune-Bound Flight

Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40) fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around 12 noon, airport officials said.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, an IndiGo pilot, collapsed near a boarding gate at Maharashtra’s Nagpur airport, apparently due to a heart attack, while he was on his way to fly the airline’s Nagpur-Pune flight. As per reports, the pilot, identified as 40-year-old Captain Manoj Subramanyam, was rushed to private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Captain Manoj Subramanyam (40) fell unconscious in the security hold area of the airport around 12 noon, airport officials said, according to news agency PTI.

He was rushed to the KIMS-Kingsway Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. “Prima facie, Captain Subramanyam died of cardiac arrest following sudden unexpected loss of heart function,” hospital spokesman Aejaz Shami said, adding that the emergency team at the facility administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the pilot but he did not respond.

Subramanyam was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, IndiGo expressed grief at the pilot’s passing: “We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the airline said in a statement.

3 Pilots dead in a week

This is the third instance of pilots experiencing sudden fatalities this week, with two of the individuals being Indian pilots.

On Wednesday, a seasoned pilot from Qatar Airways, who was a passenger on a flight from Delhi to Doha, fell seriously ill during the journey and passed away. In response to the medical crisis, the flight QR 579 was rerouted to Dubai.

Notably, this pilot had previously been associated with Alliance Air and SpiceJet.

The veteran pilot worked for 17 years at SpiceJet and had spearheaded the airline’s first-ever flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad on May 23, 2005. His made a transition to Qatar Airways last year, where he had taken the helm of the Boeing 777.

“He was very fit and his untimely demise has come as a big shock for everyone who knew him,” a colleague of the deceased pilot’s was quoted as saying. (With inputs from agencies)

