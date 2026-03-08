IndiGo restarts flights to 8 West Asia cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah after major airspace disruptions

Home

IndiGo has resumed flights to eight key West Asia cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah, offering relief to passengers after recent airspace disruptions caused major travel chaos.

After days of chaos in the aviation sector over rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, budget carrier IndiGo has announced that flights to several destinations in the Middle East are resuming shortly. The airline said it will be operating flights to eight cities in West Asia. Passengers can breathe a sigh of relief as airline slowly plans to resume flights to other international destinations as well.

Flights to West Asia to Resume from March 8

The budget airline said flights to destinations across West Asia will resume once the airspace remains safe for travel. After days of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel along with mounting military activity in West Asia, global aviation authorities gave the green light for airlines to restart flights after temporarily shutting down airspaces in many countries.

Travel Advisory As the situation in and around the Middle East continues to evolve, we understand that many customers are still waiting to reach the places and the people that matter most to them. On 8th March 2026, our planned operations are as follows: • We are pleased to… pic.twitter.com/3UgqQp6fHV — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 7, 2026

In a travel advisory, IndiGo announced flights to West Asia will resume from March 8. This is subject to government approvals and depends on the current situation.

Thousands of passengers were stranded at various airports across India, United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries over the weekend. Travel operations were disrupted after flights were cancelled by several airlines including IndiGo.

While restoring services to these destinations, IndiGo has said ensuring the safety of its crew and passengers is its top priority. The airline is closely tracking the situation and will only resume flights when it’s safe to do so.

Here’s the List of Cities IndiGo Will Fly to in West Asia

IndiGo will operate flights to eight cities spread across West Asia. Passengers can expect the airline to soon restore flights to other destinations as well.

These are the 8 cities:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Fujairah

Jeddah

Riyadh

Dammam

Muscat

Cities in West Asia are some of the top international destinations for Indian nationals. These airports serve millions of passengers, including migrant workers, businessmen and tourists travelling to and from India and the Gulf each year.

Several airports in these cities also double up as transit points for travellers flying to Europe and North America.

Cause of Disruption in Flights to and from West Asia

On news of the escalating geopolitical crisis between Iran and Israel yesterday, airlines cancelled thousands of flights to and from West Asia. Airspaces were shut down temporarily by several countries leading to the disruptions.

At one point yesterday, global airlines had cancelled close to 1700 flights to and from the Middle East. This is one of the worst disruptions in the aviation sector since the onset of the pandemic.

United Arab Emirates based carriers like Emirates cancelled flights. IndiGo also announced cancellation of flights to the UAE. Air India too resumed suspending flights to the region. Dubai Airport Announced closures too. Even Israel halted all flights in and out of the country momentarily.

Travel was suspended as countries around the world scrambled to get their nationals to safety.

Flights Suspended: Here’s What You Should Know If You’re Stranded

The development comes as a relief for passengers who had been stranded at airports over the weekend. The airline will allow passengers to rebook or cancel flights to certain destinations for free. Passengers who had been stranded in Jeddah were flown back to India on special flights by IndiGo.

Airports in India are once again open for passengers to travel to West Asia. As more airlines announce resumption of flights to the region, passenger traffic is expected to normalize over the next few days.

Global Flights to Resume but Full Recovery May Take Time

Normal flight schedules to and from West Asia and the rest of the world may take a while before operations return to pre-crisis levels. Airlines are awaiting further approvals from aviation authorities and governments to decide when to fully operational their flights.

As it stands, the industry has seen a positive development with IndiGo announcing flights resumption to key cities in West Asia.

