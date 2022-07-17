IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Pakistan: An IndiGo flight from Sharjah in UAE to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday after the pilot reported “technical defect” in the aircraft. The airline is reportedly planning to send another aircraft to Karachi to bring back the passengers.Also Read - IndiGo Charges 'Cute Fee' From a Passenger, Pic of Air Ticket Fare Goes Viral | Here's What It Means?

“After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” IndiGo said in a statement.

This is the second Indian Airline to make a precautionary landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. On July 5, a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precautionary landing in Pakistan’s Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.

This comes days after another IndiGo flight, one from Delhi to Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday as a precautionary measure following vibrations in the engine for a fraction of a second. The IndiGo spokesperson said, “An IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on 14 July 2022.” The spokesperson added, “There was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route. As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that they have ordered a probe into the matter. During the last six days, a sizeable number of the IndiGo’s aircraft maintenance technicians have gone on sick leaves to protest against their low salaries and demand restoration of salaries that were slashed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the mass sick leave protest, IndiGo on July 13 said it is in the process of addressing issues related to its employee remuneration. IndiGo also released a statement saying that they are in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances.

IndiGo’s statement read, “As a responsible employer, IndiGo is in constant dialogue with its employees to take care of any issues or grievances. The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the last 24+ months. As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration. This is an ongoing activity and we will continue to take employee feedback in the process.”

IndiGo also said that the airline’s operations will continue to be normal, with the addition of several new destinations to their network.

