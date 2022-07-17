IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Pakistan: An IndiGo flight from Sharjah in UAE to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday after the pilot reported “technical defect” in the aircraft. The airline is reportedly planning to send another aircraft to Karachi to bring back the passengers.Also Read - IndiGo to Start Flights on Deoghar-Kolkata Route from July 12: Check Schedules, Other Details

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo said in a statement.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be updated.)