New Delhi: India's largest airline, IndiGo, has suspended a "handful" of pilots, who were allegedly planning to organise a strike on Tuesday to protest against the pay cuts implemented during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. IndiGo had cut the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30 per cent after domestic flight operations were suspended during the peak of the pandemic.

The domestic carrier, on April 1, however, announced its decision to increase the salaries of pilots by 8 per cent. It said that another hike of 6.5 per cent will be implemented from November onwards in case there are no disruptions.

A section of pilots remained unsatisfied with the announcement and decided to organise a strike, news agency PTI reported quoting sources said. "Therefore, a few of them were suspended by the airline," they added.

In a statement, the airline confirmed, “We confirm that a handful of IndiGo pilots have been suspended from duty for indulging in activities that are in contravention to the terms of their employment and in violation of the code of conduct of the company.

Full regular international flight services resumed in India after the COVID-19 hiatus on March 27. Full regular domestic flights resumed in the country on October 18 last year.