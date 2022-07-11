Indigo Deoghar-Kolkata Flights: Low cost carrier IndiGo has announced that they will start flight services between Kolkata-Deoghar from July 12, ahead of the Shravani Mela. Aviation regulator DGCA had on June 29 granted aerodrome licence to the newly-built airport in Jharkhand, allowing it to handle narrow-body aircraft such as A321 and B737.Also Read - IndiGo Charges 'Cute Fee' From a Passenger, Pic of Air Ticket Fare Goes Viral | Here's What It Means?

IndiGo, in a statement, said, "In line with its commitment to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo, India's leading airline, today announced the launch of its 74th domestic and 99th overall destination. The airline will commence exclusive flights between Kolkata-Deoghar, effective July 12, 2022."

The new service, to be available four days in a week, will enhance connectivity in the region, it maintained.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce Deoghar as the 74th destination on the 6E network. These new flights will enhance connectivity and significantly reduce transit time between Kolkata and Deoghar, from 7.5 hrs to less than 1.25 hrs.

“The increased access to Deoghar — home to Baba Baidyanath Temple, Trikuta Parvata, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith and Naulakha Mandir — will also boost religious tourism in the region.”

“From July 14, the flights will operate four days in a week — Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,” the statement said.

IndiGo Kolkata-Deoghar flights: All You Need To Know

The new Deoghar airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway

The Airport will handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes

Besides a 5,130 square feet terminal building and six check-in counters that can cater to 200 passengers at a time.

The route will strengthen accessibility to Kolkata from places such as Giridih, Jasidih, Madhupur and Dumka in Jharkhand and Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka and Jamui in Bihar.

IndiGo Kolkata-Deoghar flights Timing: