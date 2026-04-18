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IndiGo issues Travel Advisory as bad weather disrupts Delhi flights, passengers face delays and diversions

IndiGo issues ‘Travel Advisory’ as bad weather disrupts Delhi flights, passengers face delays and diversions

Flight operations in Delhi face disruption as IndiGo issues a travel advisory amid bad weather, warning passengers of delays, diversions, and the need to check flight status before travel.

Indigo Travel Advisory

India’s largest airline IndiGo has advised passengers travelling to and from Delhi amid inclement weather conditions. Heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds have created uncertainty over flight schedules in Delhi-NCR. Numerous flights have been delayed due to changing visibility and weather conditions on Delhi airport runways.

Operations are likely to be affected further in the coming hours if weather conditions do not improve.

FlySafe Advisory To Passengers Traveling To & From Delhi

IndiGo’s advisory read as follows: Passengers are advised to check flight status prior to leaving for the airport. Travellers should also reach the airport in advance, allowing extra time for traffic movement on roads as well as at the airport.”

Travel Advisory: Bad weather in #Delhi is affecting flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you are travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 17, 2026

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Delays & flight diversions are expected until weather conditions improve. Delays are being caused even though IndiGo is trying its best to operate flights on schedule.”

Delays At Delhi Airport: Passengers’ Complaints

Some passengers took to Twitter to complain about flights being delayed from Delhi airport. Operations have been impacted due to weather conditions leading to airport congestion. Rain and thunderstorms cause disruptions at Delhi airport quite frequently during changing seasons.

Weather Related Factors That Affect Flight Operations

Aviation experts say that reduced visibility, crosswinds and accumulation of water on runways can hamper flight movements. A single flight getting delayed can cause subsequent delays in departure of other flights.

All airlines tend to switch into a crisis mode by delaying flights and keeping passengers updated about the prevailing situation.

Advice For Passengers Facing Flight Delays

If your flight is getting delayed due to weather conditions, here are a few things you can do:

Stay updated about the status of your flight.

Keep checking for flight notifications on the official airline website or app.

Arrive at the airport much earlier than the scheduled time.

Uncertain Weather Conditions To Continue

The Met department forecast states that weather conditions are expected to remain unchanged in the coming hours. If weather conditions don’t improve, passengers could see more delays.

Stay tuned for updates on the situation at Delhi airport.

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