Indigo Travel Advisory: Severe weather in Dubai may impact departures and arrivals, flyers urged to check status

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory as adverse weather in Dubai disrupts flight operations, warning passengers of possible delays, extended waiting times, and urging them to check real-time updates before departure.

Indigo Travel Advisory

Indian carrier IndiGo has sent out a travel advisory notice to customers informing them of the potential delays and increased wait times in Dubai airports and flights due to weather disruptions.

Flight Delays May Hit Customers Flying To/From Dubai

Due to weather concerns across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IndiGo customers have been warned that they may face long wait times during their journey while flying to or from Dubai. The carrier further cautioned customers that “flight operations to and from Dubai will continue to be impacted by the weather.” Delays will impact both departing and arriving flights at Dubai International Airport.

Travel Advisory Due to adverse weather conditions in #Dubai and #AbuDhabi, flight operations may be impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience. For the most up-to-date… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 23, 2026

So far, no official announcements have been made regarding mass flight cancellations but IndiGo warned customers that delays will continue as Dubai airports work through heavy traffic.

Reasons Why Aircraft Experience Weather Delays

Changes in weather patterns cause chaos for many airports around the world and Dubai is no exception. While heavy rain and thunderstorms are major causes for flight delays in Dubai, even light fog can cause airports to slow down plane traffic.

Airports must allow more time in between flights landing or taking off if visibility is low or if there are high winds. For travelers who have connecting flights to or from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat or any other major city in India, delays can cause significant problems.

Remain Informed on Your Flights

Customers have been advised to “remain calm and stay informed on your flight status.” IndiGo suggests that customers refer to their website and social media channels to ensure their flight will operate as scheduled. The airline also stated that “customers facing long wait times at airports and onboard aircraft are being looked after by our ground and crew teams.”

Customers were also asked to exercise patience and understanding during these times. Naturally, weather is unpredictable and these delays could continue for some time.

What You Should Do If Affected

If you have flights to or from Dubai in the next few days, you should:

Keep an eye on your flight status leading up to your departure time.

Turn on flight notifications to ensure you’ll get updates from IndiGo right away.

Allow plenty of time for checking in and boarding your flight.

Bottom Line

Weather disruptions have impacted many airlines across the globe, whether that be due to fog in Indian airports or storms in the Persian Gulf. Passengers are advised to keep an eye on the weather prior to traveling.

