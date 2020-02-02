New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra, banned from flying by four airlines, including IndiGo for heckling a senior anchor onboard its flight, on Sunday flew again, taking a Vistara flight from the Mumbai International Airport.

On Sunday, he tweeted a photo of him at the airport, posting: “My airport look all thanks to Air Vistara following due process #lovevistara.”

IndiGo had barred Kamra from flying with it for six months on January 28, just hours after a video, shot and uploaded on Twitter by the comedian himself, of trying to provoke a response from Arnab Goswami, went viral on the internet.

I did this for my hero…

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

The incident took place on a Mumbai-Lucknow flight, with Goswami not responding to Kamra’s repeated provocations.

IndiGo’s ban on Kamra was followed by similar action against him by Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir, triggering allegations that the airlines did not follow a due process and were acting on the orders of the government. Vistara and AirAsia, however, refused to ban him from flying without proper inquiry into the matter as per the country’s aviation laws.

The pilot of the IndiGo flight onboard which the incident happened, wrote to his employers expressing displeasure against not being consulted while deciding the course of action against the comedian. He also mentioned that while Kamra’s behaviour was ‘unsavoury,’ it did not qualify as a level one offence.

On Saturday, he sent a legal notice to IndiGo, asking that his ban be revoked and he be paid Rs 25 lakh for ‘mental pain.’