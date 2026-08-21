IndiGo website down again: Passengers face booking, web check-in issues; Site showing ‘no data available’ message

IndiGo is India's biggest airline in terms of domestic market share. It held nearly 67 per cent of the domestic aviation market in July.

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Indigo flight

IndiGo’s website faced another technical problem on Friday, causing trouble for passengers trying to book flights, check in online or use other services on the airline’s website. Some users also said they were unable to log in to the IndiGo mobile app. The airline confirmed the problem in a service update, saying its main reservation system was facing intermittent issues. Because of this, some passengers may have had difficulty using its online services.

IndiGo said its teams were working with a technology partner to fix the problem as soon as possible.

During the outage, the airline’s website showed a “no data available” message when users tried to book flights. Several passengers also complained on IndiGo’s official X account about failed bookings, web check-in problems and delays in receiving payment confirmations.

IndiGo has not said what caused the latest technical issue. It has also not named the technology partner helping it resolve the problem.

The disruption comes only two days after the airline reported a similar issue with its reservation system. On Wednesday, IndiGo had said that some customers could face problems while accessing its online services due to intermittent technical issues.

The repeated glitches have caused concern among passengers who depend on IndiGo’s website and app for booking tickets, checking in and making payments.

IndiGo is India’s biggest airline in terms of domestic market share. It held nearly 67 per cent of the domestic aviation market in July. As a result, any major problem with its booking system can affect a large number of passengers.

The airline’s latest update did not say when all online services would be fully restored.

(With IANS inpus)