New Delhi: A baggage handler for budget airline IndiGo fell asleep in the cargo compartment of the flight and woke up after the plane took off from the airport. The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as 6E 1835 (Mumbai to Abu Dhabi) and took off around 2.59am on Sunday. The airline learnt of his presence in the aircraft only after the plane landed in Abu Dhabi about two hours later and after the cargo hold was opened.

After the aircraft landed in Abu Dhabi in United Arab emirates (UAE), a medical examination of the loader was conducted by Abu Dhabi authorities and his physical condition was found to be stable and normal, they said.

The handler was sent back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same aircraft after getting the requisite clearances from the authorities in Abu Dhabi, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

The personnel of the airline involved in the incident have been off-rostered pending an investigation, they added.

Asked about the matter, an IndiGo spokesperson told news agency PTI, “We are aware of the incident and the requisite authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a statement on Tuesday, said it has ordered a probe into the incident.

