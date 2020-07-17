New Delhi: Domestic air operations in India, which were suspended on March 25 due to the coronavirus lockdown, will, in a week, complete two months of resumption on July 25. Flights have taken to skies with certain SOPs and protocols to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission among passengers. Also Read - Domestic Traffic's Slow Growth Due to Inconsistency Among States on Quarantine Rules: IndiGo

Now, India's largest domestic airline, IndiGo, on Friday launched a scheme-which it has named '6E Double Seat'-under which a passenger can book an extra seat for the journey to ensure additional safety during the pandemic, as well as for 'a stress-free flying experience'.

"Our all-new 6E Double Seat service is here! Now reserve two seats for one person to enjoy a stress-free flying experience. Book now!", the Gurugram-headquartered airline tweeted today.

Our all-new 6E Double Seat service is here! Now reserve two seats for one person to enjoy a stress-free flying experience. Book now! https://t.co/U55Kr0B6bZ #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/9iphp4sgjB — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 17, 2020

While you can click here to get a detailed insight into this scheme, here are some things that you need to know about it:

(1.) The extra seat can be booked by the passenger in the same booking that he/she is making for a journey with IndiGo; the passenger is mandatorily required to undertake the journey as per the itinerary.

(2.) The extra seat can only be booked through IndiGo’s official website goindigo.in .

(3.) A passenger can book only one ‘Double Seat’. In case of a ‘no-show’ or cancellation, the double seat booking will also get cancelled and not transferred to other passengers on the same PNR.

(4.) A Double Seat may be purchased up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure of the flight. It is applicable for one-way, round-trip and multi-city bookings but not with IndiGo’s group bookings.

(5.) In case of round-trip or multi-city bookings, Double Seat will be applicable for the whole phase of the journey and not just one leg of a round-trip or multi- city booking.

(6.) A Double Seat cannot be transferred to another passenger in a booking and may not be encashed. There will also not be any separate check-in baggage allowance.

(7.) If any modification is needed, a passenger will have to cancel his/her ticket and book a fresh one. Charges on account of cancellation will be applicable; also a Double Seat will be provided only if it is available.

(8.) A passenger can only opt for an adjacent seat as the ‘Double Seat’ available in the flight. No airport charges or fees are applicable to it.

(9.) Web check-in for a Double Seat cannot be done in isolation. After check-in, the boarding pass will reflect one passenger with two seats and “EXST” as an SSR identifier.

(10.) The extra seat will cost comes at a cost of 25% of the booking for a particular journey. The offer will be effective from July 24 onwards.