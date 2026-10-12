‘Indira Gandhi also attempted to dismantle constitution’: CM Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi over alleged attempt to weaken constitutional institutions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Rahul Gandhi over INDIA bloc’s Supreme Court march, accusing the Opposition of trying to undermine constitutional institutions.

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‘Indira Gandhi also attempted to dismantle constitution’: CM Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi over alleged attempt to weaken constitutional institutions | Image: X

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, took a potshot at Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the opposition’s attempt to march to the Supreme Court to meet the Chief Justice of India. He alleged that there is a deep conspiracy to weaken institutions created by the Constitution. Backing the Supreme Court’s stance, he said that grievances must be addressed via legal channels and procedures rather than street protests.

While speaking to the media, the Maharashtra CM launched a fierce attack on Gandhi and his party, saying that the grand old party has a track record of undermining constitutional values, giving the example of the 1975 Emergency, which was imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

What Did Fadnavis Say?

“Rahul Gandhi ji, this Constitution was authored by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Your grandmother also attempted to dismantle it. In 1975, your grandmother—through Parliament—enacted an amendment effectively barring citizens from approaching the courts to enforce their fundamental rights, which were the most significant provision introduced by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Fadnavis said.

“However, the entire opposition fought back at that time and succeeded in restoring Babasaheb’s Constitution. Therefore, no matter how many protests you organise against the Constitution, we will not allow any harm to come to Babasaheb’s Constitution; we will not let you subvert it in this manner. The country will not tolerate these activities that go against the Constitution. Come what may, we will spare no effort to save this Constitution and this democracy—this is a warning I wish to issue to Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Questioning the march, Fadnavis asked under which constitutional provision is the CJI is bound to hold a discussion with protesters who marched to the Supreme Court and demanded to meet the CJI.

Fadnavis Slammed Opposition Over EVM Doubts, Institutional Attacks

Fadnavis also condemned the opposition alliance for constantly casting aspersions on key constitutional bodies, urging the Congress to introspect its leadership instead of blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He said that the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi consistently tried to malign the institutions established by Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar by spreading rumours about it,

Whether its EC, Supreme Court, CAG, or the RBI, the Congress party and its leaders are attempting to destroy every institution created under the Constitution because they don’t trust the Constitution and democracy.

Opposition Marched To Supreme Court

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi led the INDIA bloc’s march towards the Supreme Court, where the opposition plans to petition the court, listing out alleged irregularities in the SIR process and seeking action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora also joined the march along hundreds of political workers and civil rights activists.

The legal team of Rahul Gandhi reached the top court and requested for an extension to file an in-person writ petition. The petition concerns recent Delhi protests sparked by alleged irregularities within the Election Commission.

(with ANI inputs)