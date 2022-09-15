Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on September 9 launched the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, developed along the lines of the MGNREGA, to provide 100 days of employment to families in urban areas. The announcement was made by CM Gehlot during the state budget.Also Read - Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Mingles With Local Artists At Rajasthan Airport, Joins Them in Performing Their Traditional Dance | Watch

Under the scheme, projects on environment protection, water conservation, heritage conservation, maintenance of gardens, removal of encroachment, illegal sign boards, hoardings and banners, and sanitation will be undertaken.

In the first year, the state government has allocated Rs 800 crore and Gehlot said there would be no shortage of funds. The chief minister said the MGNREGA was started during the UPA government at the Centre for employment in rural areas, which had a positive outcome.

Job Eligibility:

Age limit: 18 to 60 years.

Those living within the limits of urban local bodies are eligible to get employment.

The Rajasthan government is giving priority to the poor and destitute people and those who lost jobs during the pandemic.

According to the government, at least 50 people in each ward of urban local bodies will be employed.

Remuneration:

Those who will get jobs under this scheme will be paid under three categories – Rs 259 per day for unskilled labourers, Rs 283 per day for skilled ones and Rs 271 per day for supervisors.

1 lakh people given jobs in 6 days: Rajasthan Government

The Rajasthan government has provided 1 lakh people given jobs in 6 days under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. Job cards for more than 2.45 lakh families with the names of 3,83,639 people have been made under the scheme. So far, 1,39,798 people from 96,452 families have sought employment.

Employment has been provided to about one lakh people in six days, said Local Self Government Department Secretary Jogaram. He added that employment was being provided according to demand with immediate effect.