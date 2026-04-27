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Indo-US ties: Top Air Force commander visits India to deepen strategic partnership; details inside

Indo-US ties: Top Air Force commander visits India to deepen strategic partnership; details inside

US Pacific Air Forces Commander Kevin Schneider visited India to strengthen defence relations between the two countries. Scroll down for more.

(Image: x.com/SpokespersonMoD)

India-US Relations: The commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, Kevin Schneider, was on a visit to India from April 19 to 25. The aim of the visit was to strengthen and solidify the relations between India and the United States across various fronts. During the official visit, he met several senior officials of the Indian Air Force. Alongside this, he had discussions surrounding methodologies on the work front to make the relations between the two nations better.

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Focus on the partnership between India and US

India and the US are now closely working across domains like air, land, sea, space, and cyber security. Over the last few years, both countries have significantly increased their joint exercises, training, and meetings, enabling the forces to work together in a better way.

The Ministry of Defence, Government of India on X wrote, “Commander, Pacific Air Forces & Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command General Kevin B Schneider today called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. Discussions focused on advancing defence initiatives and enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training visits & strategic exchanges.”

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Commander, Pacific Air Forces & Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command General Kevin B Schneider today called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. Discussions focused on advancing defence initiatives and enhancing military-to-military cooperation… pic.twitter.com/gK6SI0N2Yy — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 24, 2026

Better coordination and support

One of the integral points of discussions during the meeting was logistics support. This implies that both countries can help one another immediately during times of emergencies, disasters, or other crises. Better coordination helps in faster responses and smoother operations.

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Visits and meetings

General Schneider also had visits to the training and operational sites in the country. He paid tribute at the National War Memorial and even received a ceremonial guard of honour. Furthermore, he had interactions with some top Indian Air Force officers during the visit.

India and the United States both aim for peace in the Indo-Pacific region. The US looks at India as an integral partner for the same.

“General Kevin B. Schneider, Commander PACAF & Air Component Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, called on Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, CAS, Indian Air Force, during his official visit to India. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and interacted with senior leadership of the Indian Air Force,” said the IAF.

The visit also shows that the two countries want to have an effective partnership in defence.

(With inputs from ANI)

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