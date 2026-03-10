Home

News

This Muslim country is buying deadly BrahMos missile from India, its big trouble for China and Pakistan because...

This Muslim country is buying deadly BrahMos missile from India, it’s big trouble for China and Pakistan because…

After Philippines, Indonesia is buying the India-Russian made BrahMos missile from India as per the India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue in 2025.

BrahMoS missiles (File)

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deal: In a big development for Indian defence sector growth and a matter of bad news for China and Pakistan, Indonesia, one of largest Muslim-dominated countries of the world has entered into an agreement with India to buy the BrahMos missile system. In the recent development, the Defence Ministry spokesperson of Indonesia Rico Ricardo Sirait told global news agency Reuters news agency that the agreement was “part of Indonesia’s modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector”. Here are all the details you need to know about the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and why it’s a bad news for China and Pakistan.

Who is behind BrahMos missile system?

BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, has been in discussions with Indonesia for the sale of the cruise missile. The agreement follows prolonged negotiations that gained momentum during high-level visits, including discussions at the India-Indonesia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in 2025, a report by the news agency said.

As per media reports, Indonesia has become the second foreign buyer of the supersonic cruise missile after the Philippines. Notably, Philippines signed a $375 million contract for three shore-based anti-ship BrahMos batteries in January, 2022, with the first batch of deliveries taking place in 2024.

In a massive praise for the BrahMos missile system, the Philippines military top brass has described the system as a game-changer and expressed interest in additional procurements. Also, India defence experts believe that the Philippines deal also paved the way for broader interest in the missile in the region.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why it worries China and Pakistan?

The possible deployment of the BrahMos missile system by India’s regional ally Indonesia is seen as a concern for China and Pakistan as it strengthens military capability in the Indo-Pacific region near India. The supersonic speed of the missile makes it difficult to intercept and its ability to target ships could affect Chinese naval movements, especially in strategic sea lanes such as the South China Sea.

Why is BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deadly dangerous?

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia. Can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land platforms, the missile is one of the Indian armed forces’ key weapons, used by the army, navy and air force.

How did India use BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor?

During the four-day conflict during Operation Sindoor, the missile was used with devastating effect in strikes on Pakistani air bases and other military infrastructure.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.