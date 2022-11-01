Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Indora Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Indora comes under Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh State. In 2017, Reeta Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Kamal Kishore of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1095 votes.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP's Rana Vs Cong's Bawa Vs AAP's Chauhan In Nalagarh. Know The Candidates

Kangra district plays a major role in deciding the fate of the political party, BJP has four rebels Vipin Nehria in Dharamshala, Kripal Parmar in Fatehpur, Kulbhushan Chand Chaudhary in Kangra, Manohar Dhiman in Indora contesting the election independent.

Indora Assembly Seat: Key Candidates

Reeta Devi- BJP

Malendar Rajan- Congress

Jagdish Bagga- AAP

Himachal Assembly Elections: Key Points

Elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12.

Votes will be counted on December 8.

In 2017, the BJP had won a clear majority in the 2017 Assembly elections.

At present the BJP had won 44 seats, Congress 21.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and layed foundation stones of 13 developmental projects of worth about Rs. 161 crore at Indora for Indora Assembly Constituency.