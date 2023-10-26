Indore-3 Assembly Election: BJP, Congress Bank On Fresh Faces That Has Less Than 50% Electoral Population

Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya, is Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, won the Indore-3 constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, securing 67075 votes.

Indore-3 Assembly Election: BJP, Congress Bank On Fresh Faces That Has Electoral Population Of Less Than 50%

Indore-3 Assembly Election 2023: Indore-3 assembly constituency is one of the 230 assembly constituencies in MadhyaPradesh state. It is a General category assembly seat. It is situated in Indore district and is one of the 8 assembly segments of Indore Parliament Seat. The Election for Indore-3 Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November November 17.

Trending Now

Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya, is Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, won the Indore-3 constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, securing 67075 votes while 61324 votes were polled in favour of Ashwin Joshi of the Indian National Congress. Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya won with a narrow margin of 5751 votes.

You may like to read

This year, Indore 3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was denied the ticket after his father Kaliash Vijayvargiya was asked to contest from Indore 1. BJP has fielded a fresh face, Rakesh alias Golu Shukla, from Indore 3 seat, that has EP (electoral population) less than 50%, paving way for a bipolar contest with Congress Deepak alias Pintu Joshi, also a fresher.

Of the total 3.91 lakh projected population, the constituency has 1.88 lakh voters –94,437 males, 93,740 females and 69 third gender ones. The constituency has around 25 per cent voters of minority community, 15 per cen Brahmins and Jains, 5 per cen Vaish, around 30 per cent OBC and 15 per cen SC voters.

The counting of votes and announcement of results for the Indore-3 Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be held on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh in a single phase on November 17. The votes will be counted on December 3 along with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The term of the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly ends on January 6, 2024. In 2018, the Congress secured 114 seats out of 230 but fell short of an outright majority.

It formed government with the support of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and independent MLAs and Kamal Nath took oath as the chief minister in December 2018. However, the state government collapsed when 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and defected to BJP. Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as the CM of Madhya Pradesh in March 2020.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.