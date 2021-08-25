Bhopal: The 25-year-old bangle seller who was allegedly beaten up by a mob in Indore on Sunday on finding out his ‘real’ name, was arrested late on Tuesday night after he was accused of molesting a minor girl. Tasleem Ali, the bangle seller a day after he was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately in Indore city.Also Read - 3-Month-Old Raped By Teenaged Boy in UP's Etah; FIR Registered

Ali was arrested over the molestation charges levelled by the Class 6 student and he will be produced in court on Wednesday. Additional SP, East, Sashikant Kankane confirmed Ali's arrest on Tuesday. The FIR against Tasleem was registered on August 23 about 27 hours after he allegedly sexually harassed the 13-year-old girl.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Ali's younger brother Jamal Ali said that the family has not been able to meet him yet. Jamal said, "We went to the police station but were not allowed inside. After waiting for some time, we returned as we do not know anyone here or whom to approach."

In the melee, Ali, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, left behind a carry bag in which two Aadhaar cards were found, said officials. Based on the girl’s complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 471 (using fake documents as real ones), among others, were registered against Ali.

Tasleem Ali was mercilessly thrashed for allegedly concealing his identity while selling bangles in an Indore locality. The incident came to light after a video of him being beaten up by some men went viral on social media. The men allegedly thrashed him and accused him of harassing women on the pretext of selling bangles on the occasion of Rakhi.

Following the incident, four people were arrested for allegedly assaulting the bangle seller for apparently using a ‘fake’ name. The arrested persons are identified as Rakesh Pawar (38), Vikas Malviya (27), Rajkumar Bhatnagar (37) and Vivek Vyas (35), Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said.

Speaking about the incident on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the row erupted after the man sold bangles to women posing as Hindu even as he belonged to another community.