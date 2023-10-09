Home

Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express via Bhopal Commences Today: Check Timings, Fares, and Route Details

The Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20912) will depart from Nagpur station at 3:20 PM and reach Itarsi at 7:00 PM, Bhopal at 8:40 PM, Ujjain at 10:50 PM, and Indore station at 11:45 PM.

The Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20912) (Representative image)

Vande Bharat Express: From Monday, October 9, 2023, that is today, the Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train will be extended up to Nagpur via Itarsi. This is a dream come true for the people of Nagpur, who have long been demanding a direct connection to Bhopal by Vande Bharat Express. The Railway Board has announced that Train No. 20911 will be renamed as the Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express. The train will have stoppages at Ujjain, Bhopal, and Itarsi on its way to Nagpur.

The Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi-high-speed train, and it is known for its luxurious amenities and comfortable travel experience. The train has a top speed of 160 km/h, and it can cover the distance between Nagpur and Bhopal in just 8 hours and 20 minutes.

Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express-Route Details

The Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20911) will depart Indore at 6:10 AM and arrive in Ujjain at 7:00 AM, Bhopal at 9:15 AM, and Nagpur at 2:30 PM. On its return journey, Train No. 20912 will depart Nagpur at 3:20 PM and arrive in Itarsi at 7:00 PM, Bhopal at 8:40 PM, Ujjain at 10:50 PM, and Indore at 11:45 PM. Finaly, the Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Nagpur station at 2:30 PM.

NGP VandeBharat Express (20911) Ticket Price:

Vande Bharat Chair Car – 1645 Rs

Air-Conditioned Executive Class (EC) – Rs 3000

The extension of the Vande Bharat Express to Nagpur is a major boost for the connectivity of the city. It will make it easier for people to travel to Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh for business, tourism, and other purposes.

Extension Of Vande Bharat Express To Nagpur

The train will also benefit the people of Itarsi, who will now have a direct connection to Nagpur and other major cities by Vande Bharat Express.

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express to Nagpur is a proud moment for the city and the country. It is a symbol of India’s progress in the field of transportation. The train is comparable to the best trains in the world, and it is sure to offer passengers a world-class travel experience.

