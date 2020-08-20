New Delhi: For the fourth time in a row, Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city in the central government’s cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Indore Woman Makes Coronavirus-Themed Eco-Friendly Idol Using Chocolate

The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively. Varanasi has been the adjudged the 'best Ganga town' in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.

“Congratulations to the people of Indore for achieving first position in being India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020. The city has hit a four this time and surely will hit a six in the coming future,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

List of other ranks

Chhattisgarh in the cleanest state in the category of states with more than 100 urban local bodies (ULBs)

Ahmedabad is India’s the cleanest Mega city

Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur is the cleanest smallest city

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is the cleanest capital city

Bengaluru wins the Best Self Sustainability award in the Mega city category

Jharkhand is the cleanest state in the category of state with less than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)

In cities with a population less than one lakh, Karad in Maharashtra is the cleanest city

Swachh Survekshan Survey 2020 covered a total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 92 Ganga Towns. A total of 1.87 crore citizens participated in the survey.

