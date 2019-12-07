New Delhi: Taking justice into their own hands as the nation boils over multiple rape cases, lawyers present at Indore court premises on Saturday attempted to thrash an accused who was brought in for a hearing in connection with a rape case of a minor girl.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the accused, with his face covered with a black cloth, was being taken into the police van after the hearing, as a group of angry lawyers gathered around, trying to attack him. One lawyer was seen breaking into the police chain around the rapist trying to thrash him.

Indore: Lawyers present at court premises attempted to thrash an accused in a minor girl rape case. The accused was brought to the court for a hearing in the case. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VyVyZerlkb — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

The accused, identified as Ankit, was charged in the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused was taken on remand for three days by the police following his arrest. He was presented in front of the Mhow court in Indore today which ordered the accused to be sent to jail.

A number of similar cases came to light ever since the revelation of the rape and murder of Telangana vet. Notably, the four key accused of the murder of the veterinarian doctor were shot dead in a fake encounter with the Cyberabad police.

On the other hand, several protests have been staged for justice to the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze last week. The victim succumbed to her injuries last night, while two of the five accused of rape and murder have been arrested.