Indore: A massive fire on Monday broke out in a four-floor hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. No casualty has been reported so far, police told PTI.

Fire brigades were rushed and the flames were doused in a hectic manner. According to a report, the fire had spread to inner areas of the hotel.

The blaze erupted in ‘Golden Gate’ hotel, located in Vijay Nagar area, and the flames spread rapidly across its four floors, a police official said, adding that thick smoke engulfed the entire premises.

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gzdsJuQo9J — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Those present in the hotel were evacuated in an emergency, and simultaneously, people in the adjoining residential buildings were also alerted.

Indore Municipal Corporation’s deputy commissioner Mahendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that the hotel comprised some restaurants and around 25 rooms.

“There is no information of any casualty so far,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

Efforts were underway to douse the blaze, he said.

(With PTI inputs)