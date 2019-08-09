New Delhi: In a horrifying incident reported from Indore, a minor boy was stripped, thrashed and made to lick a toilet after he failed to falsely testify to the police.

According to an NDTV report, the minor boy was asked to give a false statement to the police probing a case against some accused in an unrelated case.

When he failed to convince the cops of the fabricated story, the accused caught hold of him and made him lick a toilet, capturing the entire incident on video in a bid to send a message to others.

The main accused has been identified as one Mukhtiyar, who filmed the act and is in police custody while a search is on to nab the others.

“Mukhtiyar’s son had been stabbed by four others two months ago. All four had been arrested and charged, but Mukhtiyar wanted to book two other boys in the case. He pressured this boy to make a statement against them and came with him to the police station,” Ruchi Vardhan, Deputy Inspector-General was quoted by NDTV.

The minor victim is currently undergoing medical treatment for his physical bruises and mental agony.

The video showed some men beating the minor boy with sticks as he cried and pleaded them to stop. After a while, he is seen crawling towards the toilet and being made to lick the bowl while abuses are hurled at him.

The same NDTV report also read, “At the time (when the boy was pressured to provide false testimony), he was so terrified he couldn’t tell us he was being forced to give false evidence. We only got to know after Mukhtiyar was arrested in a different case and we found this video when we checked his mobile phone,” Ruchi Vardhan added.

Sources say that at least a dozen cases of land grabbing, extortion and encroachment are filed against the main accused Muktiyar.