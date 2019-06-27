Indore: The Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayargiya for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore on Wednesday. Vijayvargiya was arrested in the assault case on Wednesday itself and his bail plea was rejected by an Indore court on the same day. He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.

Indore: Municipal Corporation employees protest against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore, yesterday. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/iFIakYhAoO — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

The BJP MLA’s lawyer Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “The police today (Wednesday) arrested Akash Vijayvargiya in a false case and presented him in court. In that case, we had appealed for his bail. The court has rejected his bail. We have put an application against this to the district judge.”

The son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya reportedly thrashed the officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, with a cricket bat. The officer was also slapped thrice before the police tried to stop the legislator. A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly, while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer’s shirt apart. Notably, a case has been registered against 10 others in the matter.

While narrating the ordeal, Akash claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the municipal corporation, without consulting him. Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, the officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent ‘goons’ to evict people from the building that had to be demolished, he added.

The Indore MLA went on to say that this is just the beginning. “I warned them to leave in ten minutes, or they will be responsible for the consequences. But they did not listen to me. This is just the beginning,” he said adding that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

