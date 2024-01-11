Indore Named Cleanest City in India, Maharashtra Named Best Performing State: Check Full List Here

Maharashtra was named 'best performing states' in 'Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023', followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Indore Named Cleanest City in India.

New Delhi: According to the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey, Indore and Surat were named as the ‘cleanest cities’ in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position. The list was announced on Thursday. It is interesting to note that Indore bagged the cleanest city rank for the seventh time in a row.

Hon'ble President of India graces the Swachh Survekshan Awards ceremony at Bharat Mandapam.

Her presence adds immense prestige to this celebration of cleanliness and dedication to a healthier nation. #SwachhSurvekshanAwards @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/3FhowhflOA — Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) January 11, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners at an event. During the event, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others also spoke.

According to the Annual Cleanliness Survey, Chandigarh won the award for the city having the best safety standards for sanitation workers — Safaimitra Surakshit Shehar. In the category, Varanasi was named the cleanest “Ganga town”.

It should be noted that the annual awards were first started in 2016 as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. The 2023 awards covered 4,416 urban local bodies, 61 cantonments and 88 Ganga towns.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.