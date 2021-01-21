New Delhi: A 19-year-old college girl accused five men of kidnapping, gang-raping, and stabbing her, however, on investigation, police found that the girl stabbed herself before filing false complaints against the men. The girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city is yet to reveal the reason for filing a false case as she is still recovering from the stab wounds. Also Read - Mumbai: TV Actress Accuses Pilot of Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Probe Underway

Indore Police has revealed that the girl's claims were entirely "inconsistent" and "baseless" after investigations showed that even the stab wound she has sustained are self-inflicted. Following a probe, the police have now filed a case against her for registering a false case, said a NDTV report.

According to police, the girl and the main accused in the complaint filed by her were in love and used to live in the same locality.

Earlier on Tuesday, she informed police that she was kidnapped by two men and gangraped by them and three others. They then stabbed her, put her in a jute bag, and threw her on a railway track. She had also claimed to have managed to break free and, with some locals’ help, reached MY Hospital in Indore, said the report.

Speaking to media, Indore IG Harinarayan Chari Mishra said, “The footage of more than 150 CCTVs were checked and scientific evidence along the railway tracks from Pardeshipura to Banganga was collected during the probe. The police found that the claims made by the girl were baseless and inconsistent.”