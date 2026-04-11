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Does your induction cooktop have the CRS mark? Why is it important; explained here

Does your induction cooktop have the CRS mark? Why is it important; explained here

If you are planning to buy an induction stove, make sure that it has a CRS mark. The mark will provide several benefits. Here's what the government has stated about having the CRS mark on induction stoves

The CRS mark on an induction stove is a mandatory safety certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

There has been a shortage of LPG cylinders in India due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This led to the increase in sales of induction among users with several kinds of inductions available in the market. Seeing the increasing demand for induction stoves, the government has provided advice to its customers.

In a post on social media platform X, the Department of Consumer Affairs urged customers to look for the CRS mark before buying an induction. The post stated that the mark provides safety standards, such as no electric shocks and issues of overheating.

What is the CRS mark?

The CRS (Compulsory Registration Scheme) mark on an induction stove is a mandatory safety certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It ensures the appliance meets strict Indian safety standards to protect against electrical shocks, overheating, and fire hazards.

The government shared a post on X, urging consumers to buy induction stoves with the caption, “Cook wisely and stay safe. Always check for the CRS mark before purchasing an induction stove to avoid risks like electric shock, overheating, and fire. Induction cooktops run on electricity, so poor quality can cause harm. The CRS mark indicates that the stove meets all government standards.”

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Standard safety measures

The CRS mark on induction cooktops states that the stove will be protected against electric shock while also ensuring that the appliance has proper insulation. In simpler terms, it means you won’t receive an electric shock if touched with wet hands or accidentally.

While local induction stoves can overheat and catch fire, those with the CRS mark ensure that the device has an auto-cut-off feature that automatically shuts off the machine if the temperature reaches a certain level. The CRS mark also ensures that induction cookers reduce energy consumption. Heat is transmitted directly to the pot, resulting in faster cooking and lower electricity bills.

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