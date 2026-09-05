Indus waters treaty on hold, India builds first rock check dam in Ladakh’s Upshi, 36 more projects planned across UT

The Ladakh administration is now looking at building more such structures along the Indus River. Work has already started at some sites, while several other projects are being planned.

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Indus waters treaty on hold, India builds first rock check dam in Ladakh's Upshi, 36 more projects planned across UT (PTI)

Farmers in and around Leh are expected to get better access to irrigation water after Ladakh built a check dam across the Indus River at Upshi. The project is the first rock check dam constructed across the Indus in the Union Territory and is designed to make better use of the river water available in the region.

The check dam has been made by arranging large natural rocks and boulders across the river. No cement has been used in its construction. The structure has raised the river’s water level by nearly 10 feet, allowing water to be channelled into farmland through the Igoo Phey irrigation canal.

How the project will help farmers

Farmers in the region have faced difficulties getting enough water during the spring sowing season. At that time, the Indus River can flow at a level that makes it hard for farmers to draw water using pumps.

The problem becomes more serious in places where the river runs through deep and narrow gorges. Because of this, some farming areas have struggled to get a steady supply of water when it is most needed.

The new check dam is expected to ease the problem by holding back water and making it easier to divert it towards agricultural fields.

Nearly 40 million litres of water stored

The rock structure can hold close to 40 million litres of water. This stored water is being supplied to dry agricultural fields through the Igoo Phey canal, giving villages in the area a more dependable source of irrigation.

The project could also help farmers make better use of the limited water resources available in the cold and dry Ladakh region.

Strategic importance along the border

The project also has significance beyond agriculture. It comes at a time when India has kept the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

By developing small water infrastructure projects along the Indus in Ladakh, India is focusing on using available river water to support communities and agriculture in its border areas.

The check dam at Upshi is therefore being seen not only as an irrigation project but also as part of a wider effort to improve water management and infrastructure in the strategically important region.

More check dams planned in Ladakh

The Ladakh administration is now looking at building more such structures along the Indus River. Work has already started at some sites, while several other projects are being planned.

The administration has also sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti seeking approval for 36 check dam projects across Ladakh.

The proposal includes seven Himalayan Rock Check Dams in Leh and 29 check dams or weirs in Kargil. The projects are estimated to cost more than Rs 56 crore.

If approved and completed, the projects are expected to improve water availability, increase irrigation facilities and strengthen water security for villages across Ladakh.