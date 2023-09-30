Home

News

Infiltration Bid Foiled In Kashmir’s Kupwara, 2 Pakistani Terrorists Gunned Down

Infiltration Bid Foiled In Kashmir’s Kupwara, 2 Pakistani Terrorists Gunned Down

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Saturday.

Army personnel patrol along the Line of Control (LoC), at Machil sector in Kupwara. (File Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Two Pakistani terrorists were shot dead by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara as they foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the north Kashmir district on Saturday.

Trending Now

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, an infiltration attempt took place in the Kumkadi area of the Machil sector in the north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

You may like to read

“Based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far,” Kupwara Police said in a post on X.

The operation is still underway, the police said.

J&K | Based on intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried out by the Army and Police in Kumkadi area of Machal sector, 2 infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far. The operation is still in progress: Kupwara Police pic.twitter.com/KanSk4dGT6 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023

So far, two AK rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds, a Pakistani pistol, a pouch and Rs 2,100 in Pakistani currency have been recovered from the encounter site, they said.

Earlier in the day, a joint team of the Army and J&K Police busted two terrorist hideouts in south Kashmir Pulwama district.

A statement by the police said the hideouts were busted in Gujar Basti area of Gulshanpora in Tral town of the district.

“On a specific tip off J&K Police and Army’s 42 RR laid a cordon in forest area of Nagbal Forest, Gulshanpora Tral. During searches two militants hideouts were busted,” Pulwama police said in statement.

Alert security grid on borders to thwart enemy’s nefarious designs: Police chief

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said the security grid on the borders and within the hinterlands is alert and active to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan-backed anti-national elements.

The police chief said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace and they have understood the criminal folly of Pakistan which is trying to instigate the youth against their own people.

“The security grid on the borders and within the hinterlands is alert and active to thwart nefarious designs of Pakistan-backed anti-national elements,” Singh said during a day-long tour to the Udhampur and Reasi districts, where he interacted with trainee officers and jawans.

The DGP said Pakistan is the main source of militancy. Police and other security forces are committed to neutralise and uproot militancy from the Union Territory, he added.

He said successful operations were conducted and will continue to eliminate the remnants of militancy.

Singh said the presence of active militants has decreased and efforts are on to eliminate the remaining.

The DGP said with the day in and day out efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police and “sacrifices of our fallen heroes”, the people of the Union Territory are enjoying normal life, students are attending schools and other business activities are going on in full swing without any fear.

“The bandh call culture has ended completely. The gallant efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police are being appreciated and acknowledged at every forum of the country,” he said, adding that he feels proud leading this brave force.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES