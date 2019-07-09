New Delhi: Infiltration by Pakistan is down by 43% after the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot, the Centre said in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved in the first half of 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written reply, “The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration. Due to concerted and synergized efforts of Security Forces, the security situation in the State has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent. Also, the Government of India in tandem with the State Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, which inter-alia include multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping Security Forces.”

Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha that the terrorists initiated incidents have also seen a decline of 28%. “Terrorist initiated incidents saw a decline of 28 per cent, net infiltration reduced by 43%, local recruitment declined by 40% and neutralisation of terrorists has increased by 22%,” Reddy said.

The Government was also asked whether the Centre has completed the work related to barbed wire fencing of borders.

In February this year, the IAF had launched a major airstrike inside Pakistan’s Balakot targeting terror training camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). After the strike, the intelligence agencies had indicated a shift in Islamabad’s strategy against India.

According to Zee News, an Intelligence report had suggested that Pakistan was strengthening the security of its military installations and had increased surveillance along the border fearing a similar attack from India.

The IAF’s sudden and precise attack on terror camps had caught Pakistan unawares and increased pressure on its armed forces to retaliate.